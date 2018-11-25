Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,650 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 2.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 838,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 146.2% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 26.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

In other Jeld-Wen news, EVP Peter Maxwell sold 4,982 shares of Jeld-Wen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $130,329.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $448,277.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JELD opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.70. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $42.27.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JELD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/jeld-wen-holding-inc-jeld-stake-lessened-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

Jeld-Wen Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.