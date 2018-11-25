Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TechnipFMC (FTI)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE FTI opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. AMG Funds LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

