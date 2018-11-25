Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Jack in the Box (JACK)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.92.

Shares of JACK opened at $87.61 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $75.09 and a twelve month high of $108.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director David Goebel sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $154,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,358,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Nokota Management LP lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nokota Management LP now owns 417,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,547,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

