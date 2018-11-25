JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. JBG SMITH Properties’ rating score has improved by 40% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $37.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned JBG SMITH Properties an industry rank of 149 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director University Yale sold 100,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $4,019,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,788 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

JBGS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,589. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.