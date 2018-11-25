Jaxon Mining (JAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Jaxon Mining Inc (CVE:JAX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 217000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

In related news, insider Tony Guo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

Jaxon Mining Company Profile (CVE:JAX)

Jaxon Mining Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the Hazelton property, which covers an area of 42,226 hectares located to the east of the town of Hazelton in north-central British Columbia.

