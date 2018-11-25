Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,174 Shares of EnerSys (ENS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,713,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $149,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,976,000 after purchasing an additional 172,812 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,875,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 174,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,982,000 after buying an additional 143,345 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,417,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,776,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,750,000 after buying an additional 101,255 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENS opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $62.85 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Sidoti set a $106.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

