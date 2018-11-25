Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 992,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,487 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.18% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $143,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JLL opened at $139.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Guy Grainger sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $30,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,774.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

