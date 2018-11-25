Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 42,701 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,701 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $70.89 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

