Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,963 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $595,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 136.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 76.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Bank of America lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.82.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $804,596.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kathy Oden-Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $280,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,076 over the last ninety days. 16.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $119.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.83. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $164.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 39.19%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

