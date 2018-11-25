Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFTY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $29.16 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $38.79.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-has-1-10-million-holdings-in-innovator-ibd-50-etf-ffty.html.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.