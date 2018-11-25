Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDLV. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,280,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after buying an additional 137,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,835,000 after buying an additional 69,620 shares during the period. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 58,424.7% in the third quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 188.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $31.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

