Itafos (IFOS) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of IFOS stock opened at C$1.20 on Thursday. Itafos has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About Itafos

Itafos, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for, produces, and sells phosphate fertilizers and related products. The company operates through Itafos Arraias; and Development and Exploration segments. It produces mono-ammonium phosphate, super phosphoric acid, phosphoric acid, single super phosphate, high-grade phosphate, and specialty products, as well as niobium.

