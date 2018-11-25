IslaCoin (ISL) Hits Market Capitalization of $257,750.00

IslaCoin (CURRENCY:ISL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, IslaCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One IslaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC on exchanges. IslaCoin has a market capitalization of $257,750.00 and $0.00 worth of IslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IslaCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00012912 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SecretCoin (SCRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000357 BTC.

IslaCoin Profile

IslaCoin (CRYPTO:ISL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. IslaCoin’s total supply is 1,513,704 coins. The official website for IslaCoin is www.islacoin.net . IslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @islacoin

IslaCoin Coin Trading

IslaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IslaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IslaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IslaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IslaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IslaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.