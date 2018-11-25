iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Shares Bought by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,142 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 147.4% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.89 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.53 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.0914 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

