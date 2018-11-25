iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Bought by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,574,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,405 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 629.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,373 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,619.4% during the third quarter. Yale University now owns 1,699,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa-shares-bought-by-clear-perspective-advisors-llc.html.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.