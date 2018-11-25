iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Holdings Raised by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1,008.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,455 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,468,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,840,000 after buying an additional 900,057 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,935,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,662,000 after buying an additional 390,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,021,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,265,000 after buying an additional 226,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,012,000 after buying an additional 461,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,052,000 after buying an additional 1,071,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $54.71 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

