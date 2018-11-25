iRobot Co. (IRBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. iRobot posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.12 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

IRBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on iRobot in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of iRobot to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

IRBT stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 240,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,412. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. iRobot has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $118.75.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 11,408 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $1,267,200.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,117 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $1,000,085.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,956 shares in the company, valued at $42,817,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,051 shares of company stock worth $16,488,510. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,128,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iRobot by 120.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,579,000 after purchasing an additional 450,642 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 69,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iRobot during the third quarter valued at $2,077,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

