Investors Sell PepsiCo (PEP) on Strength (PEP)

Traders sold shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $28.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $62.34 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.08 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, PepsiCo had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. PepsiCo traded up $0.13 for the day and closed at $115.41

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie set a $122.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 268.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

