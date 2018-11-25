Investors Buy iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) on weakness during trading on Friday. $79.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.39 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $83.15

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1455 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 318.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 178.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

