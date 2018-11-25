Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 924,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 54,135 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $29.59 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $32.54.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

