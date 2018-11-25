Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $31,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,624,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,772,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,836,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,682,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,917,000.

RSP stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $108.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

