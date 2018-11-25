Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) Holdings Trimmed by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168,310 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $15.89 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

