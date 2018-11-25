Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Stake Decreased by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,990 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3,508.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 53.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9,236.6% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $15.20 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVR. ValuEngine cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation; RMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S.

