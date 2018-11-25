Interserve (IRV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Interserve (LON:IRV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Interserve in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Interserve from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Interserve from GBX 93 ($1.22) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 103.17 ($1.35).

Interserve stock opened at GBX 33.04 ($0.43) on Friday. Interserve has a one year low of GBX 52.75 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 249.75 ($3.26).

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

