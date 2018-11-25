Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Position Boosted by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 117.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 242.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $203,001.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

