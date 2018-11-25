Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Holdings Cut by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 49,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 476,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 129,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 25,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In related news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $203,001.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

