Intec Pharma (NTEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTEC. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on Intec Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price objective on Intec Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on Intec Pharma in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Intec Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Intec Pharma during the first quarter worth about $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intec Pharma by 50.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Intec Pharma by 13.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 589,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 67,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intec Pharma by 484.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 73,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

