Instructure (INST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Instructure in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Instructure from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Instructure from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.91.

NYSE:INST opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.59. Instructure has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Instructure will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Instructure by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,572 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Instructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,945,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Instructure by 13.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Instructure by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Instructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

