Insider Buying: KP Tissue Inc (KPT) Director Buys C$38,295.00 in Stock

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) Director Gene Henry Kruger acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,295.00.
Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$8.51 on Friday. KP Tissue Inc has a 52 week low of C$6.58 and a 52 week high of C$14.44.
KPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.58.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.
