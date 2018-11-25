Insider Buying: KP Tissue Inc (KPT) Director Buys C$38,295.00 in Stock

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) Director Gene Henry Kruger acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,295.00.

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$8.51 on Friday. KP Tissue Inc has a 52 week low of C$6.58 and a 52 week high of C$14.44.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/insider-buying-kp-tissue-inc-kpt-director-buys-c38295-00-in-stock.html.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.