Insider Buying: Fortescue Metals Group Limited (FMG) Insider Buys 5,877,306 Shares of Stock

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) insider John (Andrew) Forrest bought 5,877,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.95 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,191,849.48 ($16,448,120.20).

John (Andrew) Forrest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, John (Andrew) Forrest bought 3,951,981 shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.80 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,005,671.86 ($10,642,320.47).

Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at A$4.01 ($2.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85. Fortescue Metals Group Limited has a 52 week low of A$4.52 ($3.21) and a 52 week high of A$6.83 ($4.84).

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

