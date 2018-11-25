InsaneCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $134.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $78,895.00 and approximately $134.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.02293776 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008529 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000329 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000801 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00001583 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00001361 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 23,038,363 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.