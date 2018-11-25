Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Innophos an industry rank of 205 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Innophos by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innophos by 66.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innophos in the second quarter worth $371,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innophos in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Innophos by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 367,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 30,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $532.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.21. Innophos has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $50.40.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.20 million. Innophos had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

