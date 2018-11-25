Infosys Ltd (INFY) Position Increased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,925 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 90.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,232,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,336,000 after buying an additional 19,614,497 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 34.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 35,080,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1,119,378.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,065,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 166.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,932,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 106.5% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 19,982,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. Infosys’s payout ratio is 34.00%.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Infosys from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

