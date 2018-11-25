Indus (INH) PT Set at €60.80 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €60.80 ($70.70) price target on Indus (ETR:INH) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INH has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. equinet set a €55.70 ($64.77) price target on Indus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.10 ($71.05).

Shares of INH stock opened at €41.65 ($48.43) on Thursday. Indus has a twelve month low of €53.90 ($62.67) and a twelve month high of €66.20 ($76.98).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

