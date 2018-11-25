Independent Research Analysts Give Covestro (1COV) a €53.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on 1COV. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.11 ($85.01).

ETR:1COV opened at €47.62 ($55.37) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 52 week high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

