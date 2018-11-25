Imperial Oil (IMO) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.50

News headlines about Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Imperial Oil earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Imperial Oil’s ranking:

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.47.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$39.58 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$33.43 and a 12-month high of C$44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Wetmore sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.55, for a total value of C$26,125.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/imperial-oil-imo-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-50.html.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.