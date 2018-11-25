imbrex (REX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $174.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, imbrex has traded 65.2% lower against the dollar. imbrex has a market cap of $433,741.00 and $174.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex token can now be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00125050 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00189262 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.85 or 0.07890690 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009006 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

