iCoin Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (ICN)

iCoin (CURRENCY:ICN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. One iCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iCoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. iCoin has a market cap of $112,773.00 and $0.00 worth of iCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00125904 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00192701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.88 or 0.07814400 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008966 BTC.

About iCoin

iCoin’s genesis date was August 25th, 2016. iCoin’s total supply is 29,952,634 coins. iCoin’s official Twitter account is @iconominet . The official website for iCoin is www.icoin.world

iCoin Coin Trading

iCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

