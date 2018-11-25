ICE ROCK MINING Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00005870 BTC on popular exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $3,740.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICE ROCK MINING alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00125565 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00189434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.34 or 0.08367174 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009184 BTC.

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING launched on October 9th, 2017. ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,700,272 tokens. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

ICE ROCK MINING Token Trading

ICE ROCK MINING can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICE ROCK MINING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICE ROCK MINING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICE ROCK MINING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICE ROCK MINING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.