HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

HCM opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 222,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 21,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 332,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

