Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Stake Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,727,000 after buying an additional 595,334 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,578,000 after buying an additional 64,786 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 589,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,802,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,285,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 294,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,399,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $211.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $246.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/huntington-ingalls-industries-inc-hii-stake-raised-by-keybank-national-association-oh.html.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.