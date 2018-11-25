Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 103.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.7% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 108.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.0% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $777,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.31.

Shares of HII opened at $211.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

