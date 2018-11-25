Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 84.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 503,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,711 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,134,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the third quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 597,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,392,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,931,000 after purchasing an additional 363,049 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $624,633.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 17,493 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $235,805.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,018.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $17.75) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.03.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

