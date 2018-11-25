HSS Hire Group (HSS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Numis Securities raised HSS Hire Group to an add rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of LON:HSS opened at GBX 35.70 ($0.47) on Wednesday. HSS Hire Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

In other HSS Hire Group news, insider Steve Ashmore acquired 313,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £100,313.28 ($131,077.07).

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through HSS Core and HSS Specialist segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

