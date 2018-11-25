HP Inc. (HPQ) Holdings Boosted by Axa

Axa grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,727 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in HP were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of HP by 251.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,944,443 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $127,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,963 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of HP by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,822,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $880,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,787 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of HP by 8,339.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,528,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,016 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth approximately $40,308,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth approximately $31,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.51 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. HP’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

In related news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,142,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 815,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,112,178.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 826,055 shares of company stock worth $21,135,479. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

