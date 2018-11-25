Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after buying an additional 864,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,459,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after buying an additional 557,868 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after buying an additional 444,570 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,107,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after buying an additional 330,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after buying an additional 465,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $643.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry N. Middleton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $51,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

