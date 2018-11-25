Home Depot Inc (HD) is Morse Asset Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 4.4% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 190,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 144,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $168.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $21,168,137.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at $47,805,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.16.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

