Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $523.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. Hoegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.19 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.62% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,975,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 144,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

