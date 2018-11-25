Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Shares Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Hilton Hotels accounts for 0.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 100.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price objective on Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Argus downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.28.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

