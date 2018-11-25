Hill International Inc (HIL) Director Purchases $665,726.55 in Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director Arnaud Ajdler bought 218,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $665,726.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE HIL opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Hill International Inc has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hill International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,582,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 355,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hill International by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,176,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hill International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Hill International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 929,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hill International by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 129,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hill International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

