Hill International Inc (HIL) Director Purchases $665,726.55 in Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director Arnaud Ajdler bought 218,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $665,726.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE HIL opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Hill International Inc has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $4.40.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hill International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.
Hill International Company Profile
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
